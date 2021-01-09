Ball (NYSE:BLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,319.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,083,646,000 after purchasing an additional 187,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 57.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,549 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Ball by 47.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,670 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Ball by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ball by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,507,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.