Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 57,442 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Ballantyne Strong worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

