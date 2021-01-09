Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to announce sales of $122.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Bally’s posted sales of $130.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $377.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.90 million to $389.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $832.85 million, with estimates ranging from $645.95 million to $942.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $597,650. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BALY stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,176. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.14 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

