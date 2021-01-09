Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) PT Raised to $14.00 at B. Riley

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Banc of California has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.08 million, a P/E ratio of -89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Banc of California’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,122.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter worth $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter worth $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 45.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,268 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 13.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.