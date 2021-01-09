Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BME:BBVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.39 ($3.99).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.90 ($4.59) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €2.75 ($3.24) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

