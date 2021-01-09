Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Macro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Banco Macro had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $361.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $642,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

