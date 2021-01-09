Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $233.59

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.59 and traded as high as $251.95. Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) shares last traded at $247.20, with a volume of 3,247,404 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.49.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

