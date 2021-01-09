Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken Sells 47,205 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $7,016,079.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $156.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average is $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -144.51 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

