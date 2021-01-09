Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $66.35

Bank First National Co. (OTCMKTS:BFNC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and traded as high as $68.75. Bank First National shares last traded at $68.74, with a volume of 22,953 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.46.

About Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC)

Bank First Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers loan, deposit, treasury management trust products at each of its banking locations. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

