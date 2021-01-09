Bank of America Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

