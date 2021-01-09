Bank of America Downgrades CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) to Underperform

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.