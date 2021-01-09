Bank of America Lowers Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 581.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after buying an additional 5,780,646 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,309,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after buying an additional 212,645 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 36.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 599,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 161,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

