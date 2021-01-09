Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

