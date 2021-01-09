Bank of America Upgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Buy

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

M&T Bank stock opened at $144.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

