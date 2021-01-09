Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKRIY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BKRIY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. 12,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

