Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OZK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank OZK from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.11.

OZK opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

