Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Raised to $39.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

OZK opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,370,000 after acquiring an additional 138,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 300,222 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,618,000 after purchasing an additional 821,795 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after purchasing an additional 194,495 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

