Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €54.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRE. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €40.10 ($47.18) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.19.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

