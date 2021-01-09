Barclays Lowers Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $8.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,262. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.59.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $15,131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,481 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $2,156,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.