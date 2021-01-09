Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BCS raised Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Investec lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BCS opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 12.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

