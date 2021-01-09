Barclays Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.78 ($75.03).

Get Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) alerts:

ETR:NEM opened at €58.65 ($69.00) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €60.67 and a 200-day moving average of €62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. Nemetschek SE has a twelve month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a twelve month high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.