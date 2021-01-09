Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after acquiring an additional 565,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

