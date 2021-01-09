Barclays Upgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Overweight

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.61.

TPR opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $35.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $12,504,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 60.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,718 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 84,307 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

