Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Barrick has extensive regional presence across many of the world’s most prolific gold districts. The company is expected to gain from progress of its key growth projects that are expected to contribute to its production. Barrick’s debt-reduction actions are also expected to lower interest expenses. It also has a strong liquidity position and generates healthy cash flows. Moreover, its merger with Randgold and joint venture with Newmont provide additional upside. Higher gold prices are also likely to support margins. Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical tensions are supporting gold prices. Also, it has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Barrick faces headwinds from higher expected costs. Expected fall in gold demand due to coronavirus is also a worry. Stretched valuation is another concern.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.49.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,718,000 after buying an additional 331,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

