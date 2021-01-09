Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underpeform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTE. CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.01.

BTE opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$493.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.91.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$252.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

