Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 16%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares rose 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.87 and last traded at $98.63. Approximately 980,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 842,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,579 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 88,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

