Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.03, but opened at $19.13. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 530,553 shares.

The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,727 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after purchasing an additional 846,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 792,121 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

