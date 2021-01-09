BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Sells $26,714,457.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, December 4th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 1,511,546 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $333,295,893.00.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $279.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $322.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BeiGene by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BeiGene by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.54.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

