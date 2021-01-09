Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.38

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.38 and traded as high as $17.47. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 30,241 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $207.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $124.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $42,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $186,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 22.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

