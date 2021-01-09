BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $26.30 Average PT from Brokerages

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRBR. Bank of America upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.09 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $989.25 million, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

