BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.94

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and traded as high as $4.07. BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 159,512 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$311.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.52.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.09. Analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roberto Bellini purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,591.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,921,185.05.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

