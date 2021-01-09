Benjamin Hickey Sells 2,078 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MRTX opened at $217.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.72. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.73.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.73.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

