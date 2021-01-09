Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report sales of $213.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.38 million and the lowest is $213.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $795.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $795.40 million to $795.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $867.51 million, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $868.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSY traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 369,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

