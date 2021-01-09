Benz Market Cap Reaches $1,063.63 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Benz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. Benz has a total market capitalization of $1,063.63 and approximately $958.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Benz has traded up 36.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00104793 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.21 or 0.00572763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00217728 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00050133 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

