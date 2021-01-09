BidaskClub Downgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Hold

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $148.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $153.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Fortinet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Fortinet by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Fortinet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fortinet by 1.9% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

