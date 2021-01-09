BidaskClub Downgrades Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Hold

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FULC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $321.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 112.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 67.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

