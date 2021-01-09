BidaskClub Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.43. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after acquiring an additional 304,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,305,000 after acquiring an additional 122,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after acquiring an additional 740,388 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

