BidaskClub Downgrades REV Group (NYSE:REVG) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REVG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of REVG opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. REV Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the third quarter worth about $9,181,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 278,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of REV Group by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth about $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.