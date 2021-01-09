BidaskClub Downgrades Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOVA. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.69.

NOVA stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $1,131,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $45,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

