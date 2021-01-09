BidaskClub Downgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Sell

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.72. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 59.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

