BidaskClub Downgrades VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to Sell

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

VICI Properties stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,794 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,665 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,849,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,557,000 after acquiring an additional 158,542 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

