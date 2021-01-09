BidaskClub Lowers Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. 43,675,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,325,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.0028 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,662,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,822 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,339,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,870,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,239,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

