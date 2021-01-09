BidaskClub Lowers LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LIVX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveXLive Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. LiveXLive Media has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $280.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 14,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,489,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,997.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

