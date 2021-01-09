BidaskClub Lowers Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Merus stock traded up $4.57 on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. 517,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,544. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $603.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.84. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. Research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at about $582,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merus by 390.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

