BidaskClub Lowers Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Service Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Service Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

SVC opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 2.03. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $24.12.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 83.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

