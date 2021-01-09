BidaskClub Lowers Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $545.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $671,013.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,369.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

