BidaskClub Upgrades América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to “Hold”

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMX. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

