BidaskClub Upgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to “Buy”

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

CRMT opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $791.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $223.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

