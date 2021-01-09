BidaskClub Upgrades Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to “Strong-Buy”

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $1,674,027.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731 over the last ninety days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,043,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

