BidaskClub Upgrades Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diodes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. Diodes has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $209,012.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,634,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $78,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,592.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,096 shares of company stock worth $17,140,327. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,747,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

